Council downplays depot asbestos risk

Water pouring out of the South Grafton council depot site on Wednesday.

CLARENCE Valley Council has downplayed fears of asbestos contamination in run off from its depot site in South Grafton.

The council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, inspected the site on Thursday after two days of rain caused the site to fill with water and runoff to stream into the city's stormwater drains.

Mr Anderson said contractors GHD, which inspected the site earlier this month, believe the likelihood of the stormwater being contaminated was very low.

He said the draft validation report submitted to Hutchinson Builders showed all asbestos containing material (ACM) had been removed from the soil surface onsite.

Mr Anderson listed four reasons residents could feel safe there was little chance of contracting asbestos-related diseases from the site.

Potential contaminants of concern in the soil were validated as being within the adopted assessment criteria.

The potential contaminants of concern were not considered leachable.

Although residual, bonded asbestos may be exposed from erosion of subsurface soil and transported in stormwater, stormwater contamination associated with bonded asbestos is not considered to be a risk (as the only potential contaminant pathway for ACM is inhalation).

Risk to potential receptors (from inhalation) of this ACM would be very low in the short term due to high moisture content of the sediment (which inhibits the release of potential asbestos fibres) and the low risk of fibres resulting from bonded asbestos cement.

While Mr Anderson was looking at the site, the NSW Environmental Protection Agency was also writing a report.

It advised the council and its contractors of the need to upgrade the sediment and erosion controls at the site to ensure that the necessary upgrades are being urgently implemented.

The EPA investigations will continue over the coming weeks in order to determine whether there has been a breach of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act (1997).