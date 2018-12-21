Council fined $300,000 over removal of scar tree

The stump of the Black or Red Bean scar tree on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Street in Grafton that remained after Clarence Valley Council's initial 2013 pruning. The stump was completely removed in 2016. Council was prosecuted in the Land and Environment Court on Friday, December 21 and fined $300,000 for their actions.

The stump of the Black or Red Bean scar tree on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Street in Grafton that remained after Clarence Valley Council's initial 2013 pruning. The stump was completely removed in 2016. Council was prosecuted in the Land and Environment Court on Friday, December 21 and fined $300,000 for their actions.

THE removal of an Aboriginal scar tree in Grafton has culminated in a $300,000 fine for Clarence Valley Council.

The judgement was passed down on Friday, December 21 in the Land and Environment Court of NSW prosecuting council for the destruction of the registered culturally modified tree that stood on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Streets, Grafton.

The offences occurred in two increments, in 2013 with a severe lopping that "exacerbated the decline in the health of the tree” and the complete removal of the remaining trunk in 2016.

Council potentially faced fines up to $1million for their actions.