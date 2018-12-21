Council fined $300,000 over removal of scar tree
THE removal of an Aboriginal scar tree in Grafton has culminated in a $300,000 fine for Clarence Valley Council.
The judgement was passed down on Friday, December 21 in the Land and Environment Court of NSW prosecuting council for the destruction of the registered culturally modified tree that stood on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Streets, Grafton.
The offences occurred in two increments, in 2013 with a severe lopping that "exacerbated the decline in the health of the tree” and the complete removal of the remaining trunk in 2016.
Council potentially faced fines up to $1million for their actions.
- The Daily Examiner will present more on the scar tree findings and reactions from Clarence Valley Council and the Aboriginal Lands Council in special report.