COUNCIL: Five fun agenda items to start the week

First there were bushfires, then coronavirus and now we might not see this for another year. Bring on 2021 already!

First there were bushfires, then coronavirus and now we might not see this for another year. Bring on 2021 already!

Cancellation of bulky waste collection

IN A decision which could prove about as popular as finding a microwave on the street, only to find out later it doesn’t work, council are proposing that this year’s domestic bulky goods kerbside collection be cancelled.

The (usually) unmissable annual event in which the community paints the town in rubbish was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Council documents state the service is scheduled around the availability of a specialist contractor and a series of alternative arrangements have been deemed unacceptable.

The officer recommendation is to cancel the waste collection and reduce the domestic waste fees by $12.50 to “offset any financial impact of not undertaking this service in 2019/20”.

Grafton Pool master plan

This ongoing saga is back for another round after a procedural error at last month’s meeting meant councillors failed to issue a directive to council staff.

That could be good news for the likes of Cr Jason Kingsley who has been a passionate advocate for the retention of Grafton’s famous diving pool because the rescission motion calls for a diving pool to be included in the detailed design. The detailed design is slated to cost $600,000.

Rex Airlines asks for more help

Aside from bat meat sellers, there aren’t too many industries more affected by coronavirus than the airlines and Rex has come to council looking for a little more help.

Citing the devastating impact of the pandemic, Rex is asking council to issue an $8908 credit note for use next year. The request comes just a few weeks after council decided to remove all head tax charges for the airline for the next six months.

Grafton and Yamba manufactured housing estates

The latest craze in housing is manufactured housing estates and there are plenty on the cards for the Clarence.

Small, enclosed and affordable, MHEs are distinct from regular housing in that owners traditionally own just the house and lease the land.

There are two up for a determination tomorrow and both are currently caravan parks with a mix of permanent residents and short term units and caravan and camping sites.

The proposals put forward by Hometown Australia for Yamba Waters Caravan Park and Jacaranda Grove (formerly Grafton Gateway) are to remove all short term sites and replace them with permanent homes.

Community facilities will also be upgraded or constructed.

Opponents have cited the loss to the community of quality short term accommodation, though council point out this is not taken into account when making a decision on whether to allow the creation of an MHE.

The staff recommendation is to accept both development applications subject to conditions.

Acquisition of land

Fans of The Castle look away now. Council is preparing to acquire or purchase several parcels of land for a variety of uses including for the Lawrence Reservoir and the Middle Creek bridge upgrade. While probably not at Daryl Kerrigan level of interest, the most noteworthy is at Harwood, where council is looking to improve road infrastructure to service the development of the Harwood Marine Precinct. Also, a confidential attachment is being tabled relating to the purchase of land for the Grafton Riverside Precinct.

Honourable mentions

While not an item for decision, council is tabling a report on the tender of Clarence Care and Support to Wesley Mission. Just what council would do with CCS had been a bit of a mystery to the wider community but its fate was sealed at last month’s meeting.

Another item on the agenda is the proposal for a second petrol station in Townsend, at the site of Nicholson Page Transport depot.

There are also two reports being tabled on the issue of water quality in the LGA, which will be covered in the coming days.