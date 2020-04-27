Council flags more small business support

Clarence Valley Council has outlined their plan to help struggling businesses.

CLARENCE Valley Council is set to decide on more than $200,000 in support measures for small business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council has revealed a swath of measures aimed at helping small businesses ­struggling with the effects of coronavirus shutdowns in a package that is likely to cost more than $230,000.

The measures includes the implementation of an amended Rates Hardship Policy, which includes the opportunity for businesses to negotiate the terms of their payments while waiving interest.



The policy, if enacted by the council on Tuesday, would mean the Hardship Natural Disaster Policy would be expanded and renamed Hardship Natural Disaster and Health Pandemic to greatly ­increase its coverage.

Clarence Valley Council will also not charge businesses for food inspection services in the 2020–21 financial year, remove the charge for bin availability for the rest of the calendar year and continue to not charge for outdoor dining.

Some of the measures in the package have previously been announced, including the removal of the head tax for Rex Airlines at Grafton Regional Airport, facilitating 24-hour delivery of supplies to supermarkets and providing personalised support for businesses.

The one-on-one video conferences are run by Courtney Tune, of Coffs Harbour’s Alt Collective.

Mr Tune also operates within the Australian Government’s Entrepreneurship Facilitators program.

The council documents also outline how the council has ­redeployed their visitor information staff and has started contacting local businesses to make them aware of what is on offer from the three tiers of government.

“In addition, council has been very proactive in communicating with local businesses on the eligibility for the $10,000 bushfire recovery grant,” the documents stated.

“As of March 31, 275 businesses, the second highest in the state, had registered for this assistance.”

Mayor Jim Simmons also moved a mayoral minute calling on the Federal and State Governments to “urgently ­deliver comprehensive and multifaceted financial support and stimulus packages to local government”.

Cr Simmons wants Financial Assistance Grants increased to become 1 per cent of the Federal Government’s tax revenue to help maintain essential functions and services and provide immediate financial assistance to support council employees in the comm­unity and aged care sectors.

“Council was already struggling with the financial impacts of recent bushfires, which consumed more than 50 per cent of the local government area and this is now compounded by COVID-19,” he said.

“Yet to be fully realised is the financial loss of the recovery period in a community that has only just begun its recovery journey following the devastating bushfires,” he said.

“While council faces increased costs to these events, at the same time it is experiencing declining revenue, as more and more ratepayers are forced into financial hardship. The impacts are rapidly escalating.”

A decision on the measures is due to be made at the April meeting of the council on Tuesday.