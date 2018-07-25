Council funds to get a big return from returning visitors

BIG PLANS: Clarence Valley deputy Mayor Jason Kinglsey (front), is joined by council's environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, members of the councils economic development unit and recipients of the council's special events sponsorship program in Grafton's Memorial Park yesterday.

BIG PLANS: Clarence Valley deputy Mayor Jason Kinglsey (front), is joined by council's environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, members of the councils economic development unit and recipients of the council's special events sponsorship program in Grafton's Memorial Park yesterday.

IT ONLY costs $40 for each of the 250 RV campers to be taken on more than 17 tours of the valley as they gather for the annual Clarence Valley Ramblers Jacaranda RV rally.

And with the club hoping it will get 300 vans this year, it's important it can keep visitors coming back to the area.

"We take them to pubs and clubs, they go on more than 17 tours through the area, and they spend up big,” co-ordinator Lorraine Seale said.

"Last year, they spent more than $100,000 while they were here... and on our budget, we need to able to provide entertainment and transport for them.”

To help with this, the Ramblers club were yesterday presented with $3000 sponsorship from Clarence Valley Council's special event sponsorship fund.

They were one of 14 events that were rewarded at a ceremony at Memorial Park for events coming to the Clarence Valley, representing a range of events across the Clarence Valley, from Wooli's Goanna Pulling Championships, Grafton's Jacaranda Festival to Yamba's Tim the Bream Fishing Classic.

Council's special event sponsorship program has a total of $90,000 to distribute for 2018/19 and in the first round a total of $62,000 was awarded to 14 different groups. The expected return on investment is about $4.3 million to the Clarence Valley economy.