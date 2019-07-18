Council funds to help drive Jacaranda

UPBEAT: The Jacaranda Festival team and Clarence Valley Council are confident this year's festival will draw big crowds.

THE Jacaranda Festival is set to impress this year with a $24,000 sponsorship from Clarence Valley Council.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the sponsorship would go a long way in helping the festival step up its game.

"Everything we do is based on a very tight budget, but with a focus to make the biggest impact achievable for the festival and to showcase the region,” he said.

"This will help us to put on a program that highlights the magnificent natural attributes of the city through art, events, music and entertainment, with a message of inclusiveness and community spirit.

"Council has been our largest sponsor for many years ... and we are very grateful for their assistance.”

According to evaluations of the event, Grafton's Jacaranda Festival puts back more than $1million in benefits to the local community over the two-week program.

Mayor Jim Simmons said council had "lots of faith” in the Jacaranda committee to put on a fabulous event this year.

"It will attract a lot of visitors to the area,” he said.

The sponsorship is made up of $12,000 in cash and $12,000 of in-kind support.

The cash component of the funds will go towards event organisation, while the in-kind will cover park hire, use of power at outside events, and fees and costs associated with road closures and use of park amenities.