Council give warning to junk mail distributors

CATALOGUE distributors across the Clarence Valley have been warned by Clarence Valley Council to do the right thing after receiving numerous complaints.

Council’s regulatory services supervisor Tim Brenton said council had received complaints about catalogues being thrown out of vehicles or being left on footpaths in front of houses.

“It is important that they do the right thing, advertising material can only be delivered in three ways – directly into people’s letterboxes, into newspaper receptacles or under doors to premises,” he said.

“People should not place advertising material under vehicle windscreen wipers, wedged into a car door, on top of property gates or fences, in a public place, in open private places and in other inappropriate areas where it has the potential to become rubbish.”

Under the provisions of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 people could be prosecuted or fined if they unlawfully deliver advertising material.

They could also be prosecuted or fined if they ask someone to unlawfully deliver advertising material. Employers can be held responsible for the actions of their employees.