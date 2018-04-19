Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDING: Clarence Valley Council will move funds into a new account for library programs. BELOW: Councillor Karen Toms.
FUNDING: Clarence Valley Council will move funds into a new account for library programs. BELOW: Councillor Karen Toms. Adam Hourigan
Council News

Council gives libraries program funding

by Caitlan Charles
19th Apr 2018 5:07 PM

CLARENCE Valley library programs and the mobile library will see more than $67,000 of Clarence Valley Council

funds transferred into their name following a motion from councillor Karen Toms.

The funds, which were originally designated for the construction of the Grafton Regional Library, were set to be moved into the building reserve fund, but Cr Toms wanted to make sure it was used for libraries in the area.

The council took $60,000 out of library program funding as a cost-saving measure instead of getting rid of the Iluka Library.

Clarence Valley Councillor Karen Toms
Clarence Valley Councillor Karen Toms Caitlan Charles

Cr Toms said it would be good if the money could be used for library programs, especially because of the funding decrease.

"I'm hoping we can transfer the $67,000 into a library fund so that the librarians can benefit from that,” she said.

"Libraries are important in our community and I would rather see those extra programs.”

Cr Toms' motion was a part of the acceptance of the monthly financial report which detailed the projected general fund budget deficit to $233,162 for the year.

The motion also approved variations for the financial reserves, which totalled $84,567, which resulted in the projected decrease in the external and internal reserve funds of $13,033,854. However this was all subject to the $67,678 being used for mobile library and library programs.

Only councillors Arthur Lysaught and Jason Kingsley voted against Cr Toms' motion.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'PULL IT DOWN': Infamous house to be demolished

    'PULL IT DOWN': Infamous house to be demolished

    Council News "The police know this address very well, it's used by undesirables... and the people who live around that area can't wait for this house to be demolished."

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    Infant deaths are rising on the North Coast

    Infant deaths are rising on the North Coast

    News Worrying statistics revealed in new report today.

    LISTEN: Milly writes from the heart

    LISTEN: Milly writes from the heart

    Music Songwriter stretches her 16yo wings

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:49 PM
    GIG GUIDE: Festivals and live shows galore this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: Festivals and live shows galore this weekend

    Entertainment Get out and soak up another big few days of live entertainment

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:33 PM

    Local Partners