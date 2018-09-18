Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jim Simmons has been elected unopposed mayor for his second term
Jim Simmons has been elected unopposed mayor for his second term Tim Howard
Breaking

Clarence Council elect new mayor

Jenna Thompson
Caitlan Charles
by and
18th Sep 2018 1:19 PM

COUNCILLOR Jim Simmons has been elected unopposed mayor for his second term.

At an extraordinary meeting at the Maclean Council Chambers, councillors had an open vote for mayor, where Cr Simmons was named mayor.

Cr Simmons was nominated by Cr Richie Williamson and Cr Andrew Baker.

Councillors also voted for deputy mayor, which was won by one vote by Cr Jason Kingsley.

Cr Karen Toms ran in opposition for Cr Kingsley, nominated by Cr Debrah Novak and Cr Greg Clancy. Cr Toms was voted for by Cr Peter Ellem, Cr Novak, Cr Clancy and herself.

Meanwhile, in The Daily Examiner's reader vote for mayor, you selected former Clarence Valley Council mayor Richie Williamson who took a 27 percent lead, followed by Jim Simmons with 18 percent and Andrew Baker in third with 14 percent.

View the full results HERE

STAY TUNED FOR OUR SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF THE ELECTIONS

Related Items

clarence valley council elections jim simmons leadership spill mayor
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    premium_icon SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    Pets & Animals WITH magpie swooping season in full swing, use our map to find out what areas to avoid when you're out and about

    Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

    premium_icon Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

    Crime A teacher will face court today charged with assaulting a student.

    Esteemed member of community volunteer of the year

    Esteemed member of community volunteer of the year

    News Two decades of hard work for Wendy

    Diving into Maclean's deep blue

    premium_icon Diving into Maclean's deep blue

    News Pool gets a makeover before opening

    Local Partners