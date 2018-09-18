Clarence Council elect new mayor

Jim Simmons has been elected unopposed mayor for his second term

COUNCILLOR Jim Simmons has been elected unopposed mayor for his second term.

At an extraordinary meeting at the Maclean Council Chambers, councillors had an open vote for mayor, where Cr Simmons was named mayor.

Cr Simmons was nominated by Cr Richie Williamson and Cr Andrew Baker.

Councillors also voted for deputy mayor, which was won by one vote by Cr Jason Kingsley.

Cr Karen Toms ran in opposition for Cr Kingsley, nominated by Cr Debrah Novak and Cr Greg Clancy. Cr Toms was voted for by Cr Peter Ellem, Cr Novak, Cr Clancy and herself.

Meanwhile, in The Daily Examiner's reader vote for mayor, you selected former Clarence Valley Council mayor Richie Williamson who took a 27 percent lead, followed by Jim Simmons with 18 percent and Andrew Baker in third with 14 percent.

