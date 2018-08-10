Council hits back at Maclean parking shortfall

SOURCE OF CONTENTION: The Cameron Park car park in Maclean is currently closed for the construction of Ritchies IGA supermarket.

CLAIMS that a supermarket development has cost Maclean the temporary loss of 162 car parking space is exaggerated according to Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay.

In an opinion piece in yesterday's Daily Examiner, Maclean Spar supermarket owner Bob Little claimed the town would lose 162 car parking spaces for 12 months during construction of the long-awaited IGA supermarket.

But Mr Lindsay said a council audit of car parking space revealed the impact would be much less, pointing to a shortfall of just 62 spaces until the supermarket was completed.

"Council has always recognised there would be disruptions during the construction period, including disruptions to traffic and parking,” Mr Lindsay said.

"We have worked closely with the land owner, the building contractor and the Maclean Chamber of Commerce to make sure those disruptions are kept to a minimum.”

He said the council made sure additional parking was provided before construction started, including 73 new parking spaces in Argyle St, 30 new spaces behind the Maclean Library and another five near the Spar Supermarket.

"That is an additional 108 parking spaces that have been provided,” Mr Lindsay said.

"When you take those into account, the net loss of parking during construction is 62 spaces.”

Mr Lindsay said the supermarket developers had a timetable for completion of the new supermarket by April next year.

"When that happens another 120 parking spots will be available in Maclean so the net parking result is positive,” he said.

"This is short-term pain for long-term gain for the Maclean business community and shoppers. They will have the new supermarket they have been chasing for years.”

In yesterday's article, Mr Little argued the loss of carparking could have longer term effects on business.

"This has the potential for significant job losses in this town, as this is not 'short-term pain',” he said.

"It is just under 12 months of 'agony' for Maclean and that's if IGA finishes on time...

"Don't anyone go saying that they are providing car parks in front and to the side of the new supermarket. Those car parks have always been there and were purchased by IGA as a car park.

"Every one of those spaces should be replaced, but they are not.”