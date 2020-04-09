How coronavirus could affect Carnival of Flowers

THE Toowoomba Regional Council is likely to make a call within months on whether to cancel or alter the Carnival of Flowers in September amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In what could shape to be a massive blow for the region's tourism sector, TRC environment and community general manager Nick Hauser said the council would most likely make a call on the 2020 edition of the carnival by July 1.

While he said nothing was on the cards yet, Mr Hauser said the carnival might have to be changed depending on how social distancing measures toughened or relaxed.

"We're really hopeful that it can go ahead, so we are planning as if it's going ahead, but with some contingencies in place," he said.

"It might have to be different than what we're used to, but it really is too early to call.

"With that in mind, we are doing what we can to make sure we have a successful Carnival of Flowers this year and we'll be in a position on July 1 to make a call on that."

Mr Hauser reminded residents that while the council's parks were still open, people should follow the current rules to avoid any further restrictions to public access.

"Our parks are open but we need to be mindful of the message that Easter is not a time this year for us to be out socialising in big numbers," he said.

"We need to observe the social distancing requirements - no more than two people, unless you're a family unit.

"We're in limbo with a few things, but we need to plan for the best and have some contingencies in place."