Council investigating for ‘possible legal action’

THE next time you amble past Wooloweyah’s Foreshore Reserve, someone might be taking note.

Late last month, residents received a letter from Clarence Valley Council alerting them to alleged illegal activity affecting the reserve.

“A recent inspection of the Lake Wooloweyah Foreshore Reserve by Council Officers has identified vegetation clearing that has been undertaken illegally,” the letter states.

“Council is investigating these breaches for possible legal action.”

Rumours have also circulated about the possible installation of spy cameras to catch people in the act. However, Council have yet to confirm this claim.

Residents of Wooloweyah received this letter from Clarence Valley Council alerting them to the alleged illegal activity.

“The problem is widespread,” Athena Batcheldor posted on a Wooloweyah social media page in response to the letter.

“Wooloweyah is just the latest that has come to the attention of CVC. The reserve is only 30 meters wide. Surly we can give the wildlife half a chance. If the people of the Clarence don’t stand up and jump up and down, nothing happens.”

This is not the first time the Wooloweyah and Angourie community’s bushland has been impacted.

After a bushfire swept along the native vegetation in September last year, the aftermath of the fires revealed a significant amount of rubbish dumped into the bushland over the years.