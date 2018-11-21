Council join the battle for ambo base

Deputy premier John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis join with Iluka Ambulance Action Group coordinators John and Ann Mclean and a huge turnout of the Iluka community at a meeting to campaign for an ambulance station in the town.

CLARENCE Valley Council will join the fight for an ambulance station in Iluka following a decision made at the Clarence Valley Council meeting.

Councillor Jim Simmons put forward a mayoral minute that would see council write a letter to the Member for Clarence, Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Health Minister Brad Hazzard to express their support for the need for an ambulance station in the coastal town.

In the minute, Cr Simmons wrote: "Iluka presently has a population around 1,800 with over 42 percent of the population aged over 60 making medical emergencies more prevalent than areas with younger populations.

"Iluka is expected grow by at least another 500 people within the next few years if the new subdivision is approved, giving a population of over 2,300.

"Given the large relatively isolated population in Iluka, which triples during peak holiday season, it's critical an ambulance station is provided as soon as possible.”

Cr Karen Toms supported the motion, saying she had attended the recent 300-strong meeting with the deputy premier in Iluka and it was fantastic to see council getting behind an important local issue.

"It's something that is necessary for that small town,” she said.

"I think the community should also be commended for being heard.”

Mr Barilaro made a promise to return to Iluka before Christmas.

"I don't think a deputy premier would make a promise to come back before Christmas with bad news,” Cr Toms said.