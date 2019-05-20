Council leaders in aiding small business

NSW Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope and NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello with Council representative.

CLARENCE Valley Council are leaders in the state in aiding small businesses get off the ground and grow.

Council was commended at the inaugural Small Business Friendly Councils Conference in Sydney last week.

It was among 70 councils who joined business leaders, mayors and experts to discuss ways to stimulate local economies.

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said council had been part of the Easy to do Business program for about 18 months and were more than happy with the results.

"Anything we can do to remove hurdles for business is worth doing,” the Mayor said.

"We're currently rolling out a Vibrant Streets program as part of this, and it has been well supported by businesses in our area. We'd be happy to see the program expand.”

Mr Tudehope said NSW is now home to more than 765,000 small businesses, the most the state has ever had.

"More small businesses are being created in NSW than any other state, with a net growth of close to 30,000 businesses in 2017-18,” Mr Tudehope said.

"This is a fantastic result for our state and shows there is no better place to start a new small business than in NSW.”

NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbs congratulated Clarence Valley Council for embracing the Small Business Friendly Councils initiative and for their commitment to supporting the growth of their local area.

"Small business is the backbone of our economy and local government plays a key role in supporting businesses to start and grow,” Ms Hobbs said.