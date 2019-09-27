Council learns bottom line of scar tree destruction

THE final bill to Clarence Valley ratepayers for the reckless destruction of an Aboriginal scar tree in Grafton has come to $367,676.75.

According to figures presented to the Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday, the sum is $5100 less than the estimate given to the April council meeting after the Land and Environment Court handed down a guilty verdict in late 2018.

The final item on the bill was the cost of training council staff in addressing cultural heritage compliance, Aboriginal engagement and the identification of Aboriginal sites, objects and places in the local government area.

Council had estimated this training to cost $45,000 at its April meeting, but ruled against giving a definitive amount until training was completed.

The last of the council's 420 staff to receive the training completed it on August 2.

The full cost of the tree's destruction came to $496,137.60, with insurance defraying the bill to council by $128,460.85.

The completion of Order 7 of the court's ruling ends a sorry saga of incompetence and oversight which began in 2013 when council staff significantly maimed the tree by lopping its crown. The Office of Environment and Heritage fined the council for this and ordered staff to receive training on matters of Aboriginal heritage.

But this did not stop the eventual destruction of the tree, when it was totally removed from its site on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale streets in 2016.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said while this put a line under the costs to the council from the tree's destruction, it did not end the council's work with the local Aboriginal community.

"There are no more costs associated with the removal of the scar tree,” he said.

"The staff member involved who resigned, did so of his own accord, as he was of that age.”

Mr Lindsay said training to staff had been comprehensive and well received, with staff commenting on how interesting they found it.

"It's been a hard period,” he said. "But there has been some good to come out of it.

"The relationship between the council and the local Aboriginal community is significantly better because of the working relationship we have established.

"The mapping of the Yaegl traditional cultural sites has been a fantastic project that has uncovered more stuff than they thought they might find.”

He said there was a plan to reprise the Restorative Justice Conference meeting to enable the council to receive a briefing on the work the committee set in place.

"The council will fund it, but we think it important to keep in touch with what the community has put in place,” he said.

"Another positive is the $300,000 penalty payment has gone to the Grafton Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council, so the money will be spent in the area.”

Mr Lindsay said the work of identifying cultural sites would include all three first nation areas - Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.

"The plan is to extend the same (Yaegl) project into the western areas of the Valley,” he said.

"We're about to advertise for a cultural heritage officer, which is an identified Aboriginal position. That role will be to identify Aboriginal heritage material early.

"It is another positive thing that has come out of a sorry period for us.”