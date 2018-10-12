Council likely to agree to lower price for visitor centre

THE CLARENCE Valley Council is believed to have lowered its $1.2 million asking price for the controversial sale of the visitor information centre at South Grafton.

In a report from the general manager in the business paper for Tuesday's full council meeting, there is a recommendation that council accept an offer for the property.

After it was passed in at auction in April it was listed with McKimms Real Estate for $1.2 million. The council has knocked back three offers for the building under that price.

The council knocked back one offer at its August meeting and two more last month.

It then delegated general manager Ashley Lindsay authority to negotiate a sale with certain conditions.

The report said the latest offer proposed conditions outside the authority delegated to the GM and required a meeting of the council to progress the sale.

The details of the negotiations and conditions are in confidential attachments with the report.

The property, in Spring St, but facing onto the Pacific Highway, was the gateway to Grafton for 30 years after previously unamalgamated councils and the business community combined forces to build.

It's future has been controversial for the past four years after the council voted to disband the Clarence River Tourist Association.

Two subsequent attempts to run tourism promotion with a combined council and business committee have failed.

The council also decided to move away from face to face provision of tourist information to online information and static displays.

The council-owned Grafton Regional Gallery has recently been offering tourist information.