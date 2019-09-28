Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

Andrew Baker, left and Cr Greg Clancy were key voice in debate of councillors' interest disclosures.

IT WAS enough to make you reach for the tinfoil hat.

In the middle of a heated debate on how easy it should be to access the interest disclosures of Clarence Valley councillors and staff, the council's online livestream went dead.

And not only that, the recording of the entire meeting, which is usually on the council's website by the end of the week, was gone.

The council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said IT staff had no explanation for the outage, which he believed was a first for the council since the council began livestreaming its meetings in May 2014.

"We're looking into it and might have to make a changes to ensure it doesn't happen again," he said.

The debate believe it or not (cue the theme music from the Twilight Zone) was reaching a point where councillors were about to resolve how easy it should be for ratepayers to take a peak at their finances.

Councillors also revealed the very thing they were debating, had happened for a short period last week, when the council's interest records were accidentally placed online.

Councillors were split on the proposal becoming permanent.

Council's corporate governance director Laura Black said the pecuniary interest data of councillors and key staff was held at the Grafton office, available for the public to look at in the company of a council officer.

She said the process enabled the council to keep a record of the people who accessed the data.

And it appears not too many ratepayers could be bothered, as an answer to a question from Cr Andrew Baker revealed.

"How many applications are there for a look at these things," he said.

"One a year. From the same person," said Mr Lindsay.

Cr Greg Clancy thought councillors and staff had little to fear from the information being put on line and moved accordingly.

"I can't see why the register is like the Holy Grail," he said. "We are public servants, what's so special about our interests?"

But Ms Black identified an issue with placing people's information online without getting their permission. She said it would require a statutory declaration from each member.

She said people might like to have information, like their home address, redacted on the online version.

Cr Baker moved to have this information excluded from online records.

His colourful agument was if someone came to the council to get a councillor's address and that person and his or her family were murdered, the police would at least have someone to look for. If the information was gained online it would stymie their investigation.

Cr Peter Ellem made a telling suggestion calling for the personal interest information to also be made available at the Maclean council office.

The arguments proved convincing because the motion's mover, Cr Clancy and seconder Cr Karen Toms, voted against it in a unanimous defeat.

Councillors all voted to support a motion from Cr Williamson to note the tabling of the disclosures of interest and make them available on request at Maclean council office by appointment only.