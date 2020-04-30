Council looking to give popular spot a facelift

HOW do you fancy a mini makeover for Turners Beach carpark?

With COVID-19 restrictions providing most public spaces with the perfect time to get revamped, Clarence Valley Council are proposing a carpark upgrade from timber post rail fencing to sandstone blocks. But first, they want to hear from the community.

"The problem we face at the moment is that the posts and rails are constantly being damage and are difficult to replace," council wrote on their Facebook page.

"We'd like to replace the current "koppers" log post and rail fencing along the ocean side of the park with sandstone blocks."

A concept image provided by Clarence Valley Council shows the replacement of log post and rail fencing along the ocean side of the Turners Beach park with sandstone blocks.

The upgrade would provide a longer-lasting solution while also providing a multipurpose use.

"They can be used as a viewing bench of the beach, while also preventing cars from parking on the footpaths."

Residents have already shared their views on the Clarence Valley Council Facebook page, with some suggesting a few alterations to the sandstone blocks.

"A concrete block with indented seats on the other side make more sense," Michael Cole wrote.

"The back of which can be decorated by local indigenous groups, schools and community groups and can even be used to promote other parts of the valley.

Peter Nicholson recommended car tyres be bolted to the back of each block to cushion those inevitable bumps from cars, while Tony James suggested that anyone who hits the stone perhaps shouldn't be driving in the first place.

Looking beyond the blocks, Maureen Davies said she wants to see the upgrade expand into further beach access.

"I'd like to see improved ramps at mains beach," she wrote.

"I'm disabled and cannot take my wheelie walker down them because they're too steep … disability is a huge issue and disabled people have their rights to enjoy beaches and rivers too."

Residents can share their views by completing a survey which can be accessed HERE.