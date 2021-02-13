Council: Make your home official or risk losing it

Time’s running out for some Clarence Valley residents to make their homes official or risk losing them.​

After a 10-year grace period, Clarence Valley Council’s Land Dwelling Eligibility clause ends December 2021, meaning those living in temporary dwellings in rural or environmental management zones need to submit a development application as soon as possible.

Following Council amalgamation in 2004, changes to planning laws by the former Councils of Copmanhurst, Pristine Waters, Maclean and Grafton City were made by adopting a single, consolidated local planning scheme, known as the Clarence Valley Council Local Environmental Plan.

“The new LEP increased minimum lot sizes needed to enable a rural dwelling to be approved in some circumstances,” Council’s Manager Environment, Development & Strategic Planning Adam Cameron said late last year.

“In order to provide an opportunity for people to take advantage of their pre-existing building eligibility on their properties, a provision was included to delay the effect of the change for 10 years – this is set to expire.

“These changes may affect landowners with vacant rural land parcels of a size or area less than the current minimum lot size for the purposes of a dwelling. Anyone who has a current dwelling eligibility that would otherwise cease to exist on 23 December 2021 needs to lodge a Development Application with Council before the expiry date otherwise the eligibility will be permanently extinguished.”

For more information on converting a shed to a dwelling, Clarence Valley Council have provided a brochure which can be downloaded HERE.