Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at the announcement of $6.5m grant for Grafton Riverside Precinct.
COUNCIL: Mayor leads push for maximum pay rise

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
COUNCIL Mayor Jim Simmons has led a push to max out councillor pay.

Mr Simmons moved a motion in this afternoon's committee meetings to raise councillor and mayoral pay to the maximum allowable under a new category created by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.

Clarence Valley Council was reclassified as a 'Regional Centre' enabling councillors to receive up to $24,320 a year and the mayor up to $60,080, an increase of $6,830 and $24,855 respectively.

Councillors have not taken a pay rise since 2014. Mr Simmons said they would be following in the footsteps of several other councils which had opted to increase councillor pay in recent times.

While he admitted the optics of the decision "won't look that great", Cr Peter Ellem agreed with the mayor's motion, indicating it was a "truer representation" of the work and effort that went into being a councillor.

"The critics of council will probably have a field day with this but … on the flip side come the election next September the remuneration could be more attractive to attract better quality candidates," Cr Ellem said.

"We shouldn't keep whipping ourselves over this, and get real - and just bite the bullet."

Cr Simmons' motion to give councillors the maximum increase allowable went against the staff recommendation to take 86 per cent of the new maximum rate - in line with their current remuneration.

That would have resulted in an increase to councillors' rate of pay by $3483 per year and an additional $12,599 to the Mayor with an overall cost to council of $47,824.

The motion put forward by Cr Simmons and passed by the committee will cost council $89,022.

The proposal will be put to the full council next week.

