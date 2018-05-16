Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pedestrian walkway to Main Beach Yamba was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017.
The pedestrian walkway to Main Beach Yamba was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017. Debrah Novak
News

COUNCIL: Measures introduced to protect Yamba's Pilot Hill

Jarrard Potter
by
16th May 2018 9:00 AM

CLARENCE Valley Council has undertaken a range of measures to improve drainage in the area in an effort to reduce the ongoing risk of soil slippage on Yamba's Pilot Hill.

Council development engineer Nigel Sutton said studies of the hill showed saturated soils and run off increased the risk of slippage, increasing the importance of ensuring drainage systems worked as effectively as they could.

Council yesterday afternoon voted to audit surface drainage in the area to identify measures to intercept runoff and establish suitable outlets for runoff drained from the site either to the western side of the hill or onto the rock platform adjoining the beach.

It also voted to reshape and maintain existing stormwater drains at the northern end of Pilot Street to direct runoff to areas that are less vulnerable to instability, to allocate $35,000 for a stormwater drainage audit and $10,000 to a stormwater audit, and continue existing groundwater and rainfall monitoring practices.

Mr Sutton said the measures would address current issues that potentially impact on slope stability and assess possible measures to mitigate longer-term risk.

Council's environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, told councillors it was unlikely the potential for slippage on the site would ever be resolved.

"It's a natural phenomenon," he said.

"But there are measures we can introduce that might help reduce the risk."

Are you a Premium Subscriber? Get exclusive stories of further coverage of this week's Clarence Valley Council meeting here:

Related Items

clarence valley council cvc pilot hill soil slippage yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How the SRV will keep jobs and services intact

    premium_icon How the SRV will keep jobs and services intact

    Council News IPART approved Clarence Valley Council's application for an SRV of 8% over 3 years, cumulatively adding 26% to the base rate.

    Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

    premium_icon Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

    Council News PCYC to take over Grafton Sports Complex with council back-up

    Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

    Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

    News Ebonee Weavers is excited to be a Jacaranda Queen candidate

    Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

    Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

    News The man was found with serious head injuries on a Ballina footpath

    Local Partners