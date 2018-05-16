COUNCIL: Measures introduced to protect Yamba's Pilot Hill

The pedestrian walkway to Main Beach Yamba was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017.

The pedestrian walkway to Main Beach Yamba was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017. Debrah Novak

CLARENCE Valley Council has undertaken a range of measures to improve drainage in the area in an effort to reduce the ongoing risk of soil slippage on Yamba's Pilot Hill.

Council development engineer Nigel Sutton said studies of the hill showed saturated soils and run off increased the risk of slippage, increasing the importance of ensuring drainage systems worked as effectively as they could.

Council yesterday afternoon voted to audit surface drainage in the area to identify measures to intercept runoff and establish suitable outlets for runoff drained from the site either to the western side of the hill or onto the rock platform adjoining the beach.

It also voted to reshape and maintain existing stormwater drains at the northern end of Pilot Street to direct runoff to areas that are less vulnerable to instability, to allocate $35,000 for a stormwater drainage audit and $10,000 to a stormwater audit, and continue existing groundwater and rainfall monitoring practices.

Mr Sutton said the measures would address current issues that potentially impact on slope stability and assess possible measures to mitigate longer-term risk.

Council's environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, told councillors it was unlikely the potential for slippage on the site would ever be resolved.

"It's a natural phenomenon," he said.

"But there are measures we can introduce that might help reduce the risk."

