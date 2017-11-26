Council not to support Wakeboard Open due to erosion concerns

Professional wakeboarder Amber Wing gets out on the Clarence River as part of junior clinic she is running on Sunday in conjunction with round 4 of the Queensland wakeboarding series.

Professional wakeboarder Amber Wing gets out on the Clarence River as part of junior clinic she is running on Sunday in conjunction with round 4 of the Queensland wakeboarding series. Adam Hourigan

HEARING the concerns of residents has swayed councillor Arthur Lysaught's decision on the council's sponsorship of the Australian Wakeboard Open.

At the committee meetings, councillors decided to approve the sponsorship, with only Cr Greg Clancy opposing the motion.

However, with new information coming to light over concerns for the riverbanks on parts of the Clarence River, Cr Lysaught said the council should not support the event.

He said while he had not "flipped over to the dark side" after attending a meeting at Seelands Hall, he had become aware of work being completed on parts of the Clarence River by the NSW Lands Department and Roads and Maritime Services.

LAST WEEK: Clancy a-wake to risk

"There is work being completed to correct a major problem with riverbank erosion up in that particular area," he said.

In addition to this, Mr Lysaught said he had spoken to business owners and no longer felt the council should sponsor the event.

"In the last couple of years, there has been no income realised through local business houses; the majority of them (event goers) stayed out at the ski lodge, they brought their own fuel, and they go home with empty tanks," he said.

"If we had a business plan that truly indicated that we had a level of support for local business required for a sponsorship of this level, I would certainly support it."

Cr Richie Williamson said he would support Cr Lysaught's motion not to sponsor the event, but reminded councillors and the community it was not within the council's power to stop the event.

Councillor Arthur Lysaught at the Grafton Council Chambers. Caitlan Charles

According to the RMS, riverbank erosion problems on the Upper Clarence River were first identified in 2014.

"Enhanced wash boating restrictions were introduced on sensitive sections of the upper Clarence River in late 2015," a spokesman said.

"A total of 22 riverfront properties have been identified for riverbank remediation work.

"On Monday last week, community meeting was held at Seelands to provide the community with an update on the progress of the management action plan."

Work on the first riverfront property identified for bank remediation will start early next year.

This work will also be used as a trial of equipment and processes before work on the remaining 21 properties starts.

Work on the remaining properties is scheduled in April-May 2018.

Cr Lysaght's motion was passed at the meeting.

Stories from the November council meeting:

Clarence Valley Council not out of trouble yet

Council to reassess sealing of Clarence Valley roads

Council prioritises park funds

'Let them sail onto Coffs'

SRV last option before job and service cuts

Councillors urged to picnic on the Clarence