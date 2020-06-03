Council on front foot after Palmers Island decision

The launch of a new $4m Fisheries patrol boat built by Yamba Welding and Engineering.

CLARENCE Valley Council is looking to get on the front foot in ensuring boat building firm Yamba Welding and Engineering does not leave the Clarence.

Last week councillors voted to endorse a motion put forward by Cr Richie Williamson to work with the company to find an site for a proposed expansion.

The motion went further than the staff recommendation to note the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment’s recent decision to reject a proposal by the company to rezone land at Palmers Island for boat building.

Cr Williamson’s motion called for the council to “do all things possible to work with the proponent to keep up to 100 local marine-based jobs in the Clarence Valley”.

That included taking up the invitation from the Department of Planning to work with the proponent to “identify all possible land available to support the growth of the business in the Clarence Valley”.

Cr Williamson said he had been told there were 100 jobs on the line.

“I think we should be all doing what we can to ensure that 100 jobs stay in the Clarence,” he said.

“(YWE) is a business which just a few weeks ago launched a massive boat into the Clarence River and I am told by the proponent at some considerable cost.”

YWE managing director Bill Collingburn has previously said he would not countenance a move to the Harwood Marine Precinct.

Cr Williamson said he was not ruling any area in or out with his motion.

Council director of Environment Planning and Community Des Schroder said the Harwood site seemed to be preferred by the planning department but the definition of marine precinct was a “wide question”, depending on which planning document was used.

One plan defined it as a cluster of industry and one economic development plan identified the potential for sites up and down the river.

Mr Schroder pointed out economic development did not necessarily mean industrial boat building and could mean other marine-based industries.

Cr Debrah Novak voted against the proposal, citing the effect an expansion could have on other industries which used the river.

“For me it is not jobs at any cost,” Cr Novak said.

“While I support anything to bring economic recovery it shouldn’t be at the expense of other industries.” The motion was passed 6-2 with Cr Novak and Cr Greg Clancy voting against it.