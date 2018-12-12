Council opposes legal service move

CLARENCE Valley councillors have made clear their position on the Aboriginal Legal Service move to Coffs Harbour: they do not support the decision, with a mayoral minute going before last night's council meeting.

Mayor Jim Simmons and general manager Ashley Lindsay will attempt to meet with the ALS board on Friday to discuss its move to Coffs Harbour and make clear the council's position, following an amendment put forward by Cr Richie Williamson.

The amendment will have the council delegates "strongly and personally articulate (the) council's position” on the move of the ALS.

They will also write to the Board of the ALS, Federal Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Nigel Scullion, NSW State Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, objecting to the closure of the Grafton ALS office and moving the office to Coffs Harbour.

They voted to ask the Australian and NSW governments to provide funding to ensure the Grafton ALS office continued to function as before and to fund field officers for the Coffs Harbour area.