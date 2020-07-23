COUNCIL PAYRISE: Timing not ideal, but when will it ever be?

AMID the furore over the audacity of Clarence Valley councillors to give themselves a pay rise, it's crucial we take a breath.

And I'll get this out of the way early - councillors should be paid more. There, I said it.

While many people like to think councillors should want to read hundreds of pages of boring documents, cop vitriolic shit and endure hours of procedural insanity solely because of some altruistic need to serve, the reality is a little more nuanced.

And despite there being many reasons why councillors should be paid more than they are, I want to focus on just one - it might just make council more accessible.

When this debate rolls around from time to time, debate quickly descends into a commentary on the people who are on the council now. Though to make an argument that starts with "they don't deserve" or "why should they" completely misses the point.

I want you to close your eyes and think about the worst worker you have ever come across in a workplace. You know the one, that person who takes pride in gaming the system to do as little as possible and gets away with it.

Now imagine they were caught out and you and the rest your colleagues have your pay rate pegged to the performance of that one person. Does that seem even remotely fair? Hell no!

And as implausible as that may be, that is in essence what so many people are calling for.

The subjective opinion of a particular representative or entity becomes the focus, instead of the institution.

With that in mind, we shouldn't view this payrise as one for the individuals on council now, but for those who may one day be elected.

To some great people who may be toying with the idea of running, an extra few thousand dollars a year could be the difference between throwing their hat in the ring or not.

There is a tendency for some people to think low councillor pay is important. If somehow by reducing the remuneration, only the best and most virtuous folk will put their hands up.

But what that idea fails to take into account is how a low rate might lock certain people out.

Ever wondered why there so few young people on council? Yeah, so have I.

They are probably raising a young family or trying to make ends meet working a couple of part time jobs.

As many councillors have stated in the past - and we should believe them - running for council can cost money. Whether it is by putting a career on hold or being less involved in the family business, there are often sacrifices to be made.

So I would like to think that when young people consider a tilt at council, they can do so knowing their family won't be financially worse off than if they decided to stay well away.

And the key question I always come back to is this - why should local government be reserved solely for those with the financial means to support their quest for civic leadership?