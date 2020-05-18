Council Pound continues to rehome pets in need

CLARENCE Valley Council Animal Pound staff have been working hard to find forever homes for the cats and dogs in their care during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far this financial year 159 animals have been rehomed, and Clarence Valley Council’s animal control officer Shirley King said every single animal adoption is a good news story.

“It is great to help so many animals especially in these uncertain times,” she said.

“Over the last few weeks there have been several occasions when all of our four legged residents have been adopted and we’ve not had a single dog or cat waiting for a forever home.

“Our focus continues to be on educating the community about pet ownership and rehoming animals. This is having a positive impact on the number of animals being adopted, sometimes with several pets re homed to different members of the same family.”

Ms King appealed to the community not to abandon their pets unless it was an absolute last resort.

“We do not judge. If you can no longer look after a pet, please surrender them to our team at the pound so we can start looking for a forever home for them,” she said.

Positive recommendations about the Clarence Valley Animal Shelter’s service have seen more people inquiring about adoption through the facility and animals have found homes in a variety of places including one being recruited to train as an explosive detector dog in the Australian Army.

Anyone wishing to keep up-to-date with the animals available for adoption should follow the Clarence Valley Council Pound Facebook page.