Council prioritises park funds

COUNCIL: Yamba Sports Complex has topped a list of sporting grants priorities following the Clarence Valley Council general meeting.

Councillors were asked to list the funding priorities on a most-need to least-need basis by Clarence MP Chris Gulatpis.

Councillors were provided with a list of 10 things including Ellem Oval, Lower Fisher Park Grafton and Tennis Centre, Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex, Rushforth Park and more.

All projects suggested by council staff were considered and prioritised based on officer knowledge of the facilitates, sporting requirement, community need and expectation.

Councillors voted on what they felt was most important, and then once the votes were in, the facilities were separated into high, medium and low priority from one to 10.

Four venues including Yamba Sports Complex and Ken Leeson Oval were included in the high priority cases while Maclean Pool, Maclean Showground and Yamba Oval and Skate Park also made the list of 10.

The Yamba Sports Complex improvements have been estimated to coast $1,020,000 with a council contribution of half the funds.

The list is expected to be returned to Mr Gulaptis shortly.

High priority

1. Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex, cost: $1,020,000; council contribution: $510,000

2. Rushforth Park, cost: $1,010,000; council contribution: $505,000

3. Ellem Oval (Upper Fisher Park), Lower Fisher Park Grafton, Tennis Centre, cost: $250,000; council contribution: $125,000

4. Ken Leeson Oval, cost $500,000; council contribution: $250,000

Medium priority

5. Hawthorne Park, cost $340,000; council contribution: $170,000

6. Maclean Pool, cost $1,750,000; council contribution: $1,000,000

7. Grafton Aquatic Centre, cost $4,000,000; council contribution: $2,000,000

Low priority

8. Maclean Showground, cost $450,000; council contribution: $225,000.

9. Yamba Oval and Skate Park, cost $350,000; $175,000

10. North Park, cost $470,000; council contribution: $235,000.

