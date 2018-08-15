Council promotion receives a good rating from winners

FROM LEFT: Mayor Jim Simmons, Peter Zapolski (Clarence Valley Council general manager), Ashley Lindsay and Tosca Zapolski at the presentation of documentation marking their winning entry in the council's Win Your Rates promotion.

FROM LEFT: Mayor Jim Simmons, Peter Zapolski (Clarence Valley Council general manager), Ashley Lindsay and Tosca Zapolski at the presentation of documentation marking their winning entry in the council's Win Your Rates promotion.

GRAFTON residents Peter and Tosca Zapolskis have won $1500 off their 2018/19 general rates bill after taking out the Clarence Valley Council's Win Your Rates promotion.

Mr and Mrs Zapolskis, who were advised of their win last week, were presented with a confirmation letter before a meeting of council's committees yesterday in Grafton.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the promotion was aimed at increasing the number of people who receive their rates notifications electronically in order to save on postage costs.

"We had more than 1000 sign up for eNotices through the course of the promotion and this will result in thousands of dollars in savings,” he said.

"These savings will be passed back to the community through increased spending on services and facilities. We'd much prefer to do that than spend money on postage.”

Mr Zapolski said the win had come at a good time.

"We got a very pleasant surprise,” he said.

Mr Lindsay said the promotion had finished, but encouraged people to keep signing up for eNotices.

"It's easy, convenient and saves money on postage, paper and printing,” he said.

"All they need to do is visit the website www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/onlinerates and follow the three easy steps.”