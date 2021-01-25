Council proposal to reclassify Gulmarrad land

In accordance with Sections 31 and 34 of the Local Government Act 1993, Council is intending to classify Lot 34 DP 1270278 as operational land.

A proposal has been put forward by Clarence Valley Council to classify Lot 34 DP 1270278 located on Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad, as operational.

It’s understood the site is dedicated to CVC as a drainage reserve.

This is not the first classification proposals put forward by Council. In December last year, plans were announced to reclassify council-owned land surrounding Westringia Place and Witonga Drive, Yamba from ‘Community’ to ‘Operational’.

Submissions for the Gulmarrad proposal are invited and must be received by Council by 4pm on 22 February, 2021 marked “Submission Classification of 34/1270278 Gulmarrad” or can be lodged online at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/submissions.

What does ‘operational’ mean?

Operational land is land which facilitates the functions of council, and may not be open to the general public, for example, a works depot or council garage.