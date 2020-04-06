Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Campers are being urged to stay put and not travel to the Clarence Valley this Easter period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campers are being urged to stay put and not travel to the Clarence Valley this Easter period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
News

Council rangers to step up patrols targeting illegal campers

Jarrard Potter
6th Apr 2020 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Council have put illegal campers on notice, with rangers set to step up day and night patrols in coastal areas in order to reduce the number of people illegally camping in car parks and secluded spots in the Clarence Valley.

With the Easter long weekend fast approaching, Council’s Director of Environment, Planning and Community Des Schroder said with the coronavirus pandemic continuing there should not be anyone from outside the region travelling for a holiday in the Clarence.

“NSW Government health directives are clear. Travelling up and down the coast for leisure purposes is not classified as essential travel,” he said.

“We understand there are some people with no permanent address; in those very specific cases they should locate to one of our caravan parks that are open for essential travellers only and follow social distancing advice. They should remain in those locations until the NSW Health Orders are lifted.”

“Our rangers will also be keeping an eye on people not following the health directives and will be reporting them to the police if required. The only reason people should be at the beach is to exercise. Once you complete your exercise you should return home immediately.”

People using beaches for exercise are reminded to:

  • Keep at least 1.5 metres away from other people
  • Remember that these measures also include in-water activities (surfing and swimming)
  • Limit gatherings to no more than 2 people (unless in the same household)

Residents witnessing NSW Health orders being ignored should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

clarence valley council illegal camping rangers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

        premium_icon Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

        News COVID-19 is not going to beat 100-year-old World War 2 veteran Henry ‘Corky’ Caldwell’s from having an Anzac Day parade, even if he’s the only one in it.

        Butcher offering sweet treat

        premium_icon Butcher offering sweet treat

        News Since temporarily closing the ice creamery, fans of iScream will now be able to get...

        OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

        Opinion Fish of the Year competition still a goer as weigh-in stations remain open

        Bridging the digital divide among Clarence students

        premium_icon Bridging the digital divide among Clarence students

        Education Chromebooks help students bridge the digital divide as education changes throughout...