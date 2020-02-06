Menu
Bushfire victims will recieve a little more support courtesy of the NSW Government.
Bushfire victims will recieve a little more support courtesy of the NSW Government.
Council rate relief on the horizon

TIM JARRETT
,, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
THE State Government will step in and foot the rates bill for residents who lost their homes to bushfire.

In an announcement that will be welcomed by many, NSW MP Chris Gulaptis said bushfire affected landholders will soon be able to have their rates paid for in full.

"If you lost your home or your business in the fires, the NSW Government will step in and pay your Council rates for the next six months, because we have your back." Mr Gulaptis said.

The commitment means Government will cover the full cost of council rates for the third and fourth quarters of this financial year for residents, farmers and business owners whose properties have been destroyed.

Affected residents can take their rates notice to a Service NSW centre and those who have already paid theirs will receive a refund.

Contact Service NSW at www.service.nsw.gov.au or by calling 13 77 88 for more info

