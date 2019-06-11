Council reels from major case of bill shock

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons says the State Government should pay for the initial Emergency Services levy rise.

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons says the State Government should pay for the initial Emergency Services levy rise. Adam Hourigan

COUNCILLORS were united in calling on the NSW government to reverse a decision forcing the council to pay nearly $220,000 extra.

The move came after Clarence Valley Council received an invoice from Revenue NSW for about $1.17million, a staggering 23 per cent increase on the previous year.

The invoice was for the Emergency Services levy.

Mayor Jim Simmons said in his Mayoral Minute that the $220,000 increase meant the council would have to "find additional income and/or make cuts to planned services”.

"The extra amount CVC is being asked to pay could otherwise deliver almost 5000sqm of heavy patching on our roads or any number of projects in council's draft Capital Works Program,” he said.

"It is a significant amount and the impact of this unplanned cost will certainly be felt by the community.”

The letter the council received with the invoice also foreshadowed more levy increases in 2020/21.

The motion, carried unanimously by the council, called on the NSW Government to cover the additional $19million costs in the first year and to "work with local governments to redesign the funding mechanism for the scheme to ensure fairness in the future.”

The increase in the levy was due to a change in legislation surrounding a shortfall in funding for workers' compensation among emergency service workers and volunteers.

Despite the legislative change in November2018, local councils were not notified they would have to incur such a large increase in the levy until well after the state election.

State member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he understood the council's concerns and could not understand why it was dropped on councils at the last hour. He said he had raised concerns with the Premier.

"It was unfair to the council, especially after they have prepared their budgets and management plans.

"And it means that some services will have to be cut because they do not want to overspend because they want council to be fit for the future.

The Mayor said he would be writing to Premier Gladys Berejiklian and other ministers to fund the measure and explain why the councils had not been informed.