Council removes restrictions on supermarkets

Deliveries will be allowed to occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Clarence Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

RESTOCKING groceries could happen faster and easier as councils remove time restrictions on deliveries.

Currently there are restrictions in place which limit when stock can be delivered to supermarkets and yesterday the State Government asked councils to remove them.

The request was made in a bid to ease the pressure brought about by widespread panic buying stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarence Valley Council's Manager of environment, development and strategic planning Adam Cameron said council had responded accordingly.

He said the new measures would allow deliveries to occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Following the announcement from the NSW government to ease the State Environmental Planning Policy and discussions with local supermarkets, we were happy to make these changes," he said.

"The adjustment we've made as a result of the NSW government policy amendment means that trucks are able to supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times."

Mr Cameron also reminded residents that there was no need to panic buy.

"We have been talking to local supermarkets to make them aware of these changes which have been put in place to assist them with restocking shelves," he said.

"We would like to reiterate the advice from supermarkets that people remain calm and not panic buy."

The new rules apply immediately and will be kept in place until the COVID-19 crisis is over.