Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deliveries will be allowed to occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Clarence Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
Deliveries will be allowed to occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Clarence Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
News

Council removes restrictions on supermarkets

TIM JARRETT
20th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESTOCKING groceries could happen faster and easier as councils remove time restrictions on deliveries.

Currently there are restrictions in place which limit when stock can be delivered to supermarkets and yesterday the State Government asked councils to remove them.

The request was made in a bid to ease the pressure brought about by widespread panic buying stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarence Valley Council's Manager of environment, development and strategic planning Adam Cameron said council had responded accordingly.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

He said the new measures would allow deliveries to occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Following the announcement from the NSW government to ease the State Environmental Planning Policy and discussions with local supermarkets, we were happy to make these changes," he said.

"The adjustment we've made as a result of the NSW government policy amendment means that trucks are able to supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times."

Mr Cameron also reminded residents that there was no need to panic buy.

"We have been talking to local supermarkets to make them aware of these changes which have been put in place to assist them with restocking shelves," he said.

"We would like to reiterate the advice from supermarkets that people remain calm and not panic buy."

The new rules apply immediately and will be kept in place until the COVID-19 crisis is over.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

aldi clarence valley council coles supermarkets coronavirus clarence coronavirus clarence valley covid-19 supermarkets woolworths supermarket
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lone Eagle’s 14,000 mile trip

        premium_icon Lone Eagle’s 14,000 mile trip

        Books First-time author publishes book on sailing across the world from Washington, DC, to Australia, a month after an up-close and personal encounter with terror on 9/11

        Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        premium_icon Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        News ABA announces “shot in the arm” for small business owners

        EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        News NSW Health tips on staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak

        Grafton Tiger named captain of Team of the Decade

        premium_icon Grafton Tiger named captain of Team of the Decade

        AFL 'To be named as leader of that team is a heck of an honour'