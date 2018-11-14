Council report highlights achievements

Clarence Valley Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay is happy to work with Grafton Show Society to help avoid clashing dates in future.

Clarence Valley Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay is happy to work with Grafton Show Society to help avoid clashing dates in future. Simon Hughes

CLARENCE Valley councillor Karen Toms congratulated director Laura Black on the annual report provided to the Corporate Governance and Works meeting.

The report, which has info-graphs and statistics set out in a "readable way”, made a boring report interesting according to Cr Toms.

The report provides information to meet the statutory requirements, but also information on a snapshot of activity throughout the 2017/18 year.

This includes information on our libraries, the Clarence Valley Council Australia Day awards, the road networks and developments in the Clarence Valley.

One main thing the report focused on was the significant milestone that it was to become Fit for the Future.

"After initially meeting only two of the NSW Government's seven Fit for the Future benchmarks, (the) council's plans have now been declared 'Fit for the Future' by the State Government,” the report says.

"This significant achievement was reached less than halfway through the current council term and was the result of a lot of effort from councillors working as a team.

"(The) council is also committed to paying down its debt which, at 30 June 2018, outstanding loans were $117.76M down from $129.72M at 30 June 2016.

"(The) council's current long-term financial plans do not include any further General Fund borrowings.”

The fill report is available to read on Clarence Valley Council's website.