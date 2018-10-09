Council reports back on sale of land for unpaid rates

Sealing of Clarence Way

The corporate governance and works committee will discuss the sealing of Clarence Way between Copmanhurst and Baryulgil following a petition from the community.

Grafton regional saleyards performance report

The Grafton Saleyards saw the lowest number of stock though the saleyards in the past nine years in 2017/18. The council papers suggest this is primarily due to the dry conditions experienced throughout NSW.

Sale of Land for unpaid rates

Clarence Valley Council corporate governance and works will vote on applying the only received from the sale of 23 properties sold for unpaid rates and charges to the expenses council incurred though the process.

They will also write off a total of $103,470 in outstanding debt because the proceeds from the sale were insufficient to satisfy the debt.

Supporting local businesses through reducing council red tape and enlivening our communities

Council is looking at actions that will reduce the burden on businesses by cutting red tape and stimulating economic activity.

Clarence Valley Council has joined the Easy to do Business program and is a Small Business Friendly Council in partnership with the Small Business Commissioner's Department and Service NSW.

They will vote on whether to commence a twelve month 'vibrant places' initiative to waive fees for A-frame signs, merchandise displays, non-commercial street stalls, outdoor dining and buskers and performers in the Clarence Valley.

Bailey Park master plan

Last month, Clarence Valley Council adopted the Bailey Park, Ulmarra master plan.

The plan will see the demolition and removal of the pool and ageing change rooms, embellish the on site wastewater land application system and new play equipment.

Council will also vote on allocating $35,000 from the general fund to fund the proposed works.

