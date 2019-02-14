Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

PLAY SPACE: A 'galleon ship' will be included in the new Jacaranda Park play area.

PLAY SPACE: A 'galleon ship' will be included in the new Jacaranda Park play area. Clarence Valley Council

CLARENCE Valley council have responded to concerns over cost, inclusiveness and security at the new Jacaranda Park playground.

Council said the project reached a milestone this week with a $690,000 order placed for playground equipment including a "galleon ship" and "kanope rainforest tower" to be installed in the new play area.

An initial concept for the playground posted on the council Facebook page on Wednesday sparked outrage.

Some residents were horrified by the huge cash splash, calling it ludicrous for what should be a simple venture.

Council open spaces and facilities manager Peter Birch said the project was arranged as a staged process to ensure it was financially viable.

He also said $500,000 funding has come from NSW Government.

The allocated funding for the park will include fencing, and a range of equipment accessible to children of all ages and abilities.

Mr Birch said there is no immediate need for surveillance.

"History has shown that well designed facilities in good condition are less prone to vandalism and we expect this area will see a significant increase in use, which provides passive surveillance," he said.

Addressing concerns over the inclusiveness of the new playground, Mr Birch said the park has been designed to be "easy to access" and "move around in" and will provide a range of activities for all children.

The planned liberty swing- designed to be accessible to children with a disability- was scrapped after research found the swing was "expensive to install and maintain, required continuous staff monitoring" and was "under-utilised".

"These councils (researched) said the money would have been better spent on other inclusive equipment, which has recently seen significant improvements in design and functionality," he said.

"Based on this information, the working group decided not to include a liberty swing."

A back support swing and birds nest swing will be included in the design.

The new playground equipment, the first of its kind in the Southern hemisphere is expected to arrive in four to five months.