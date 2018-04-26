Council respond to plight of Grafton Show

Clarence Valley Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay is happy to work with Grafton Show Society to help avoid clashing dates in future.

Clarence Valley Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay is happy to work with Grafton Show Society to help avoid clashing dates in future.

AS the Grafton Show Society re-evaluates its budget for 2019 after its gate-takings on Saturday dropped $10,000 below expectations, Clarence Valley Council was sympathetic to the society's plight and open to dialogue that could help avoid this kind of thing happening again.

The Grafton Show was up against two free events on Saturday, the a youth music festival at the racecourse and a foodie/market/music event at the Grafton District Services Club, both aimed at similar target markets in families and young people as the annual show does.

General Manager of Clarence Valley Council Ashley Lindsay said it was unfortunate these events clashed.

"Having competing events benefits no-one, Mr Lindsay said. "In this instance there was probably little choice about the date for either the Youth Week event or the Grafton show.

"The dates for Youth Week are not set by council and the activities within it are planned by the Clarence Youth Action group. The show's dates are determined by the show circuit."

Council did offer to promote the show through the Plunge festival program, but despite a number of attempts to contact them, they did not receive a response.

"We'd be happy to talk with the show society about any suggestions they have."