Council responds to flood damage rumours

The Bluff Bridge at Kungala. The bridge had been submerged by the fast flowing Orara River several times over the last few weeks.

IN CASE you were wondering, the Bluff bridge is doing fine.

There was some discussion online last week about whether the Bluff bridge at Kungala on the Orara Way had sustained damage after recent flooding.

Clarence Valley Council responded to the rumours via a council engineer who said while some damage had been reported, there had been no structural damage found.

It was also noted that after flooding events like the one which caused minor flooding around the Clarence Valley, bridges were inspected for damage.

There were a different levels of inspection which could be undertaken by council engineers.

“The lowest level of inspection is a visual inspection by a bridge carpenter or the bridge supervisor, we use scaffolding, special access platforms or a drone to undertake these inspections,” the engineer stated.

“If further investigation is warranted an engineer will do a detailed inspection and structural assessment.”

The Bluff bridge was submerged a number times over the course of the last few weeks, closing the Orara Way for several days.

One resident shared dramatic photos of a large tree which had been washed down the Orara river and become stuck on the road.

The aftermath of the flooding is still visible with the tree pushed to the side of the road and a car which had been flooded still lies abandoned at the southern side of the bridge.