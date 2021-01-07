Council responds to illegal camping claims

Illegal camping along the Clarence Valley's popular beachside destinations over the summer break has had many residents seeing red over an alleged lack of enforcement by authorities.

However, Clarence Valley Council announced Thursday afternoon that rangers have been out in force over the summer holiday period.

"Even though we've received fewer reports of illegal camping compared to last year, it is still an incredibly busy time for our rangers who are out and about, ensuring that everyone is complying with regulations," acting director for environment, planning and community Adam Cameron said.

"Our rangers have issued around 100 infringement notices over the Christmas and New Year period".

Mr Cameron said rangers had been targeting usual hot spots like Angourie and Yamba, but had extended surveillance to other areas.

"I would like to acknowledge the Clarence Valley community for reporting illegal camping to us, as a result we have extended our patrols into Wooli, Minnie Waters and Diggers Camp and these will continue throughout the remainder of the holiday period," he said.

"Being a Ranger is not an easy job, especially at this time of year when they often have to confront people who are intoxicated and can become argumentative.

"Anyone who sees illegal camping in the Clarence Valley can report the issue on our website and our team of rangers will respond to these reports as soon as possible."

Locations are inspected in the morning and evening to determine if any potential illegal campers are planning a stay - infringement notices can be issued for over stayers between midnight and 5am.