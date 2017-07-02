Council responds to park safety claims

Mackenzie Sheehan posted this picture of syringes on Facebook after discovering them in the toilet at See Park, Grafton.

AFTER the discovery of syringes in a male toilet at See Park, Clarence Valley Council has responded to social media comments on what can be done to improve safety in public parks.

Council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said their senior field officer for playgrounds, who has been with council for more than 10 years, has never found a needle in the playground mulch or sand.

"As a preventative maintenance measure, council rakes the sand weekly with a 'mechanical bunker rake' at Jacaranda Park and Alex Bell Park and the mulch at other locations every six months,” Mr Anderson said.

"The hotspots for needles are toilets (floor, under seats, in toilet rolls, in cisterns, on top of partitions) and garden beds with shrubs and ground covers, even in locations where needle bins are located. It is worth noting that sharps bins are installed at all locations where needles have been found, so the issue is not related to the availability of sharps disposal containers.”

On Facebook, people were quick to offer suggestions on what can be done in Clarence Valley parks to make them safe from used needles, with a number of people commenting that rubber matting should be used rather than sand.

However Mr Anderson said in regards to rubber versus mulch or sand, there are other considerations that need to be weighed up.

"Rubber is significantly more expensive and if we were to put down rubber we would either need to triple the playground budgets or substantially reduce the amount of equipment in playgrounds,” he said.

"Additionally rubber has higher rates of injuries than mulch, it is harder and more costly to maintain and significantly more costly to renew.”

Another suggestion made on Facebook was to use blue lights in toilets, though Mr Anderson said most of council's toilets aren't lit, and those that are lit are locked at night.

"Blue lights don't really work and have negative impacts to other users,” he said.

There are small sharps bins in many public toilets, including in all the parks where syringes have been found.

If you find a used needle, report it during office hours phone 6643 0200 or after hours phone 6626 6858.