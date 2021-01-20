Council responds to Yamba roundabout work traffic delays

Carrs Drive roundabout work in Yamba – which will close the intersection over New Years

Clarence Valley Council has addressed the traffic delays experienced by motorists on Yamba Rd earlier this week after construction resumed on two roundabouts on Monday.

The two roundabouts currently under construction are at Carrs Drive and Shores Drive, with the Carrs Drive roundabout due to be completed by March this year, and Shores Drive slated for completion by July.

Work had been halted over the school holidays on the Carrs Drive roundabout, however they resumed on Monday, while work also began at Shores Drive which saw access from that road to Yamba Rd closed.

As a result some motorists were forced to endure long delays on Yamba Rd, with some on social media reporting queues as far back as Palmers Island.

Clarence Valley Council senior project engineer Al Dunne said works carried out on Monday involved two periods of short term traffic management to enable the change in the intersection at Shores Drive, as per the planned closure.

"Access into Yamba was always maintained, with the contractor made aware of the importance of maintaining communication and access for emergency vehicles at the contract start-up workshop," he said.

"The traffic control in the morning resulted in excessive queue length and wait times which were outside the requirements under the contract. Council discussed the issue with the contractor and sent a request to raise an non-conformance report.

"There were further traffic queues and delays in the afternoon period which were identified by Council. The contractor was phoned and directed to release the traffic in both directions."

Mr Dunne said the contractor is not permitted to have traffic control at both roundabouts simultaneously.

"The decision was made by the project team to enable two work fronts at Carrs Drive and Shores Drive as the detours have minimal interface, and all disciplines of the local workforce are able to continue - earthworks and drainage at Shores, concrete and finishing works at Carrs," he said.