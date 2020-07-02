Council reveal $70.6m spending plan

Phase 1 of the Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct Plan is part of the 2020/21 capital works program.

ONE of the largest capital works programs ever seen in the Clarence has passed through council, and is set to provide a $70.6 million investment in local roads and infrastructure during this financial year.

At Clarence Valley Council's June 23 meeting councillors voted to adopt the 2020-21 budget, paving the way for a significant economic boost to the region.

"A significant capital works program totalling $70.6 million has been agreed for the 2020/21 financial year," Clarence Valley Council's general manager Ashley Lindsay said.

"The key features are $22 million to road and bridge infrastructure projects and approximately $32 million allocated to open spaces, community facility and building projects."

Mr Lindsay said an additional $5.2 million will be generated from the final year of a three year special rate variation which commenced 2018/2019. The majority of these funds will be spent on roads and infrastructure asset renewals.

"This is the final year of council's four year financial improvement plan adopted in June 2017 which lays the foundations for the long-term financial well being of the organisation, and the services, facilities and infrastructure it provides for the community," he said.

"The range of services and facilities provided are diverse and touch many aspects of our lives. You cannot drive down the street, go to the local park, sporting field, beach or other facility without interacting with something either provided or maintained by council."

2020/2021 budget highlights:

• Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct Plan (phase 1)

• Increased ranger and parking officer resources

• Zig Zag Path Yamba renewal

• Maclean Pool access and amenity upgrade

• Urban and rural floodplain asset renewals

• Orara Way reconstruction

• Beach access renewal at Wooli

• Funding of cycleway concept designs from Yamba to Maclean

• Prince Street administration building upgrade

• Grafton Pool upgrade detailed design

• Grafton waterfront upgrade