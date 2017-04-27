Council says services will be cut without SRV

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting held at Clarence Valley Council chambers on Friday, 3rd of March, 2016.

AS DEBATE continues over a possible Special Rate Variation application, Clarence Valley Council has released a list of services that may be cut if an increase is not approved.

Council has said it needs to find about $15million in order for the State Government to consider it "Fit for the Future” and council is considering measures to achieve this, including through proposed cuts to services and a Special Rate Variation (SRV).

The list of services that may be cut include the regional airport costs, sports complexes in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, cemetery services, public hall services, aquatic facilities in Maclean, Yamba and Grafton, the regional gallery.

Acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said that over the next four years, council needed to get its general fund operating result to a balanced position.

"For us, over the four years, we'll actually get $15.5million in savings, (with) the Special Rate Variation.”

Mr Lindsay said if an SRV was rejected or reduced after community consultation, the community needed to be aware of what services would need to be cut.

He said his preferred process for community consultation on the SRV was to hold meetings where a facilitator sat with community members and they workshopped the issues with them.

"Say this is what we are faced with, this is what we plan to do, bottom line is we think we need an 8% per year, 25.9% rate increase.

"If you don't want that, these are the services you need to tell us need to go... and are there any things already (slated for changes), that they would like to take off the list,” Mr Lindsay said.

Special Rate Variation breakdown Caitlan Charles

An SRV, if applied for and approved, would increase the residential base amount and ordinary residential rate on Clarence Valley residents rate notices by 8% each year over three years with a total rate increase of 25.9%.

Council is also considering a number of cuts and changes to operations in order to meet the deficit not covered by the SRV.

Among these are whether to sell or lease both the Glenreagh Pool and the South Grafton Indoor Pool.

"In 2019/20 or at the end of 2018/19, that's when the management contract ends for the operation of the pool, so (this change) is tied in with that,” Mr Lindsay said.

"With South Grafton, it's different, there is an opportunity. Council spent a lot of money (on South Grafton Indoor Pool) over the last five years in getting the pool, the pool deck, the roof, the gym, the access, all fixed up.

"Provided we can just continue to maintain it, there shouldn't be lot of major structural work required for the pool so it's in a position where you can potentially sell it or lease it to someone.”

Mr Lindsay said they were also considering closing the Iluka Library and replacing it with a mobile service.

Council is expected to consider all these changes at its May meeting.

Mr Lindsay said there would also be changes to the staff structure of Clarence Valley Council including reducing the number of staff by about 25 positions.

Council currently has three directors and then 10 managers reporting to those directors. This number would reduce to seven.