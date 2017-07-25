Council seeks belated $15m

THE Clarence Valley will seek $15 million compensation for its 2004 council amalgamation in line with money offered to councils now going through the process.

Councillors voted down a notice of motion from Cr Debrah Novak to seek $23.4 million from the government to cover unrealised savings from the amalgamation of the four general purpose and two country councils in the region.

She asked for the council to undertake a business study of the council operation since amalgamation to find out what savings failed to materialise.

This idea concerned Mayor Jim Simmons and Crs Andrew Baker and Richie Williamson, who feared this type of audit would be both expensive and expose the council to unforseen damages.

"It would be an expensive process," Cr Simmons said. "You can generalise in those sorts of audits. You could easily draw a conclusion that there wasn't too much opportunity to reduce costs particularly when staffing levels were required to be maintained for a three-year period.

"But then you could have problems from that time on because staffing levels didn't reduce but increased after that time.

"But I would imagine if it was to be a detailed examination it would be a substantial cost."

But Cr Novak was undaunted.

"I propose that we roll up our sleeves, batten down the hatches and go in and fight hard for the money that never appeared when were forced to amalgamate," she said.

"We go in and fight the good fight on behalf of our ratepayers to clearly demonstrate to them we have their backs.

"Clarence Valley Council needs to save face because of the elephant in the room that no-one dares speak about and that is the 2004 amalgamation wasn't a complete success."

Earlier Cr Williamson foreshadowed a motion that gave the council the chance to chase the money, without the exposure to the risk of an audit.

He said the NSW Government was in surplus and that the council should lobby the 26 councils affected by the 2004 merger at the Local Government NSW annual conference to jointly ask the State Government for $15 million in compensation.