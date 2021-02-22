Council seeks to create new jobs, manager leaves

Clarence Valley Council will consider a report from general manager Ashley Lindsay that will lead to an increase in staff for the organisation by more than eight full-time equivalent positions.

The changes come as part of a restructure of the senior management positions following the current director of Environment Planning and Community, Des Schroder, indicating he will not seek a renewal of his contract in May 2021. This combined with the large gap left in the Environment, Planning and Community directorate created by the transfer of Community Care services and staff to Wesley last financial year.

Prior to recruiting to replace Mr Schroder, general manager Ashley Lindsay states in his report that a new proposed structure will place greater focus on services which were deemed of high importance but low satisfaction for the community in a recent survey.

These are maintenance of unsealed roads, footpaths and cycleways, maintenance of sealed roads, economic development, maintenance of public toilets and protection of the natural environment and biodiversity.

The restructure recommended will lift the number of current middle management positions from seven to nine, increasing council’s salary and wages budget by $352,000.

Overall, the plan proposes the creation of 35 new positions. The report states this will be achieved by the removal of 27 positions from the current structure, 17 of which are currently vacant. The overall cost of the restructure will increase the total wage bill by $398,600.

Mr Lindsay stated that the increase was “an investment in delivering better outcomes to our community and over time as we achieve our planned system and process improvements our ‘back office’ manual workloads and costs should reduce”.

