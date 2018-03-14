Menu
Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016. Supplied by Triple J, Russell Privett
Council sends out vibes for a One Night Stand

Tim Howard
14th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

GRAFTON needs to be sending out all positive vibes possible if it hopes to attract the Triple J One Night Stand festival to Grafton this year.

Cr Richie Williamson told the council's environment, planning and community committee meeting the event, which Triple J takes to a remote community each year, would provide be a massive benefit for Grafton's young people.

A group of Grafton youth approached the council to provide "in principle” support for their attempts to attract the festival to Grafton.

The committee voted to recommend council support the event ahead of its online nomination, due by March 21.

Cr Williamson said the initial support for the event would cost the council nothing and if Grafton is successful was still good value.

"I've been in discussions with the ABC and it's basically free for the host area,” he said.

"There's very little costs for council. Basically some requests for road closures and maybe some waste facilities, depending on the location.

"It's a great opportunity for the region's young people to see the best acts in the land at a drug and alcohol-free event.”

Cr Williamson said the event would also be a money making opportunity for local not-for-profit organisations who would be able to handle the catering for the event.

"I hope the council puts out every possible vibe to support this event to be held in the Clarence.”

