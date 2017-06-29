Council sneaks in tourism body

Events like the Jacaranda Festival are major tourist drawcards.

CLARENCE Valley Council will have a second attempt at establishing a tourism advisory committee.

During debate on the Clarence Valley Council's service delivery plan 2017-21, Cr Karen Toms added a ninth point to the plan, to establish a TAC in partnership with industry operators.

But she needed the casting vote of Mayor Jim Simmons to win the day.

Cr Toms acknowledged the council's previous attempt at a TAC had not worked and folded because it was not able to attract enough industry partners.

"The constitution was awful," Cr Toms said.

"It had things in there that prevented members of the committee from speaking publicly and gave them no real advisory capacity because there was a clause in the constitution that said the general manager had final say with everything, not the council."

Cr Toms said tourism was a long-term industry for the region, which would be around after the road workers and bridge builders had left the region in the next three or four years.

But other councillors did not want the distraction.

Cr Richie Williamson applauded the idea, but said today was not the day.

Cr Andrew Baker was more dismissive, saying the council was trying to do the industry's work for it.

He said instead of the council setting up a tourism committee, industry members should be "bashing down the doors".

"But they don't seem to care," Cr Baker said.

The Mayor was more supportive.

"There is a place in the the system for a committee, perhaps not to meet monthly, but three-monthly," he said.

"We could give it a trial for a while."

The voting was: Crs Novak, Clancy, Toms and Simmons for. Baker, Ellem, Williamson and Kingsley against.