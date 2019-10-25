Council stays 'neutral' on controversial rezoning proposal

Protest signs against the proposed rezoning of land on Palmers Island were removed on Friday night, 15th June, 2019.

APPROVAL for a controversial rezoning that could allow a boat-building yard for Palmers Island must come from the State Government.

At its Tuesday meeting Clarence Valley Council voted in support of a motion that effectively washed its hands of making any recommendations when council hands decision making for the proposal which has split the local community to NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes.

Boat building firm Yamba Welding and Engineering have applied to have a 20ha block of land in School Rd, Palmers Island rezoned from Rural to industrial usage.

Company owner Bill Collingburn said expanding his operation to Palmers Island would allow him to treble the size of his operation.

But the proposal has split the community which has flooded the council with 183 submissions (131 against and 52 for) and two petitions - one with 689 signatures supporting the proposal and another with 445 names against it.

Councillors were concerned to ensure they passed the decision over to the State Government in the most neutral way possible.

Instead of following a staff recommendation on the handover, which referenced legal advice which could ruled the planning proposal invalid, Cr Andrew Baker sought to be "neutral”, with a wide-ranging motion covering what the council had done to date on the mater.

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley successfully amended the motion, in a bid to make it even more neutral.

This was not enough for some of the residents opposed to the rezoning.

Resident Peter Sutton said the attempt to be "neutral” was misleading.

"Cr Baker has twisted words and included issues that are no longer valid,” Mr Sutton said.

But Mr Collingburn was pleased to see council take an even-handed approach.

"It's just people squealing,” he said. "You talk to most people and they want to see jobs and growth in the region.”