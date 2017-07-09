Council submissions show the art of protesting

SUPPORTER: One of Australia's leading artists, Ben Quilty, has got behind the campaign to save the Grafton Regional Gallery.

AS THE dust settles on the Clarence Valley Council's decision to lessen the impact of cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery due to the number of passionate submissions they received, it was interesting to note that not all the voices opposing the cuts came from Clarence Valley residents. Some were sent from organisations and people from around the country.

While numerous local artists made their presence felt, as word spread some of Australia's best also got behind the Grafton gallery to express their concern and show their support.

Here are just a few excerpts from submissions received from high-profile artists from around the country:

Celebrated Australian artist and Archibald winner Ben Quilty (Sydney):

"I am writing in regard to a flyer that has been emailed to me this morning regarding the Grafton Regional Gallery. I am assuming your suggested 50% cut in funding is only a suggestion? I will do some more research and begin to engage today, but I would appreciate any information you can offer me. If your council does propose to cut funding to your local art museum by 50% then I could probably suggest that you'll be hearing a lot more from folk like me over the coming months.”

Wynne Prize finalist and Sydney-based landscape painter Luke Scriberras:

"It is very disheartening to hear of the proposed cuts to the funding of your wonderful gallery. Not only when you consider what a false economy it is to neglect the valuable collection you house but to abandon the cultural prism the gallery reflects from your community to the broader audience. This would be a very short sighted move on behalf of the council who are obviously unaware that the greater community and the 'powers that be' which actually govern them will take a dim view of a local council which is blind to the cultural catchment they represent.”

Victorian artist, lecturer and former gallery artist-in-residence Rona Green:

"Very disappointing to hear of the proposed cuts... This institution adds such value to the community and gives so much to visitors as well as providing opportunities for artists. Please re-consider the proposed seemingly excessive cuts and perhaps consider other ways to budget without being harmful to the welfare and the future of the gallery. It would be such a shame if the Grafton Regional Gallery could not continue to operate as a vibrant and accessible cultural institution of great quality.”

Internationally renowned printmaker based in Canberra, GW Bot:

"Please do not let this happen. The Grafton Regional Gallery not only functions to a local audience but a national one as well.

"I was recently invited to give a lecture at the Grafton Regional Gallery Print Symposium in 2016. It was during these times that I met with many local artists and the community. These contacts are invaluable - artists from the regions are reminded that they are not isolated and a visiting artist such as myself is made aware of the work produced by the regional artists, the generosity of the volunteers and the community, the exhibitions on show at the gallery and the collection of the gallery itself.

"Without the visual arts we have no culture, no story to tell of our regions.”

Sailing legend and Clarence Valley artist Kay Cottee:

"Do you think all the people of the Clarence Valley have suddenly converted to philistines? Collins (Dictionary) definition of philistines for those of you who do not understand is 'people that do not care about or understand good art, music or literature, and do not think they are important'.

"The Council and its staff obviously used to think differently because according to the 2013 four year Clarence Valley Cultural Plan:- Council recognises the value and importance that arts and cultural activity plays in strengthening and sustaining a community.

"The quality of life in a community is often directly related to the level of arts and cultural activity within that community and the ability of people to participate in or be audience to such activities.”

It is "...a gallery that the Clarence Valley can be proud of! Through the hard work of the gallery employed staff, the Foundation and supporters there are lucrative private financial sponsors and state and federal grants. There are regular nationally and internationally recognised exhibitions and education programs - including resident artist programs, school programs, JADA drawing competition and exhibition and of course the famous Archibald exhibition. The Gallery's reputation is growing yearly, clearly showing the need for professional staff to run the gallery in the valley.”

Acclaimed visual artist and former gallery artist-in-residence from Sydney Todd Fuller:

"I have been contacted by multiple Grafton-based artists and colleagues across the State who are concerned at the potential impact of this action not only on the local community, but the regional arts sector of NSW, the national drawing community and the reputation of Grafton as a cultural leader through the work of the gallery.

"The council is the custodian of a rare, unique and vital collection; a collection which has been fostered out of generations of strategic thinking, wise investment, community initiatives and artists generosity.

"Artists, art workers and curators across the country look to this collection as a benchmark of artistic excellence. There are few better collections of Australian Drawing outside of major metropolitan institutions.”