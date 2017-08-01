Council takes action after netball court vandalism

DAMAGE: One of the gouge marks in the netball court in Grafton.

AFTER the Grafton Netball Association was shocked to find damage to three of the netball courts last Saturday morning, a meeting with Clarence Valley Council has seen some progress in attempting to increase security at the sporting ground.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said council staff met representatives of the netball association yesterday morning and agreed to install treated logs as barriers around the courts.

"That will reduce vehicular access to the courts and, hopefully, prevent further vandalism," he said.

"We hope it helps resolve the problem, but it's pretty disappointing that it's necessary.

"I just can't understand why some people feel they have to destroy sporting facilities or other public property.

"I would encourage members of the public to report any sightings of vandalism, whether they are to public facilities or private property, to the police immediately.

"Ratepayers should not have to keep footing the bill for the stupidity of others."